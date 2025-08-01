Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Construction Partners worth $32,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,147,000 after buying an additional 642,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,094,000 after buying an additional 565,583 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 695,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,018,000 after acquiring an additional 482,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $42,527,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $571.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

