Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CFLT. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,696,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,956. This represents a 33.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $678,799.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,169,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,655,380.68. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,669 shares of company stock worth $11,439,593. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,092,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,658,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 220.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,597,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

