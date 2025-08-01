Comparing Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) & Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Aspen Pharmacare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $28.52 million 4.80 -$40.18 million ($6.23) -2.88 Aspen Pharmacare $2.39 billion N/A $235.61 million N/A N/A

Aspen Pharmacare has higher revenue and earnings than Assembly Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Aspen Pharmacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences -124.15% -131.77% -36.81% Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Assembly Biosciences and Aspen Pharmacare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.15%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Summary

Aspen Pharmacare beats Assembly Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It also offers branded consumer, prescription, and over-the-counter products under the regional brands, such as Circadin, Foxair, Maltofer, Mybulen, and Zyloric for various types of anesthetic comprises sleeping aid, respiratory, iron supplement, analgesic, and uric acid production inhibitor. In addition, the company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form products to third-party customers. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

