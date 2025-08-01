Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,051 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Comcast Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.23 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

