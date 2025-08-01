CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Stake Reduced by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 19.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,357,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,484,000 after acquiring an additional 550,064 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of KO opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.