Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given a $268.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $235.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total value of $199,755.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,978 shares in the company, valued at $666,148.82. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,704 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 127.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 504,290 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36,389.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 363,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.