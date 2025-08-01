Choreo LLC Sells 16,096 Shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $44,401,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Coty by 162.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after buying an additional 2,660,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 2,175,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,981,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Coty has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

