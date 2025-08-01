Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 19,763 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.78 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

