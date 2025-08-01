Choreo LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,463 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.06% of Splash Beverage Group worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 10.8%
Shares of SBEV stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -1.25.
About Splash Beverage Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Splash Beverage Group
- What is a support level?
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.