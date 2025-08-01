Choreo LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,463 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.06% of Splash Beverage Group worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 10.8%

Shares of SBEV stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -1.25.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

About Splash Beverage Group

(Free Report)

See Also

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.