Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $650.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.75.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $412.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.52. Chemed has a one year low of $410.00 and a one year high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,598,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

