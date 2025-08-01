Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $215.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

