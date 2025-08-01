Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $286.07 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 344.71%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

