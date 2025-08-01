Castellan Group Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $247.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.29 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. This represents a 49.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the sale, the director owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

