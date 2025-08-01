Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up approximately 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 333.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 17.0%

Shares of CVNA opened at $390.34 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $413.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 49.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $500.00 price target on Carvana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.37.

View Our Latest Report on Carvana

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total value of $19,746,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 201,087 shares in the company, valued at $56,591,914.41. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $16,751,421.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,616.37. The trade was a 24.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,323,765 shares of company stock valued at $772,833,404 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.