Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 1,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
Capital Southwest Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54.
Capital Southwest Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
