Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:SROI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $31.66. Approximately 98 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.
Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Stock Down 0.8%
The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of -0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.
About Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF
The Calamos ETF Trust – Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF (SROI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities of any market capitalization. The fund targets those that are perceived to have positive ESG ratings and growth potential SROI was launched on Feb 3, 2023 and is managed by Calamos.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Antetokounmpo Global Sustainable Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.