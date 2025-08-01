C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 18.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.