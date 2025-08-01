Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, with a total value of $548,350.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.