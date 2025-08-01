Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,659 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,687,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after buying an additional 187,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BIPC stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

