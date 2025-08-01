Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals (TSE:GLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bradmer Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Bradmer Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLX

Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bradmer Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.