Booking Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $9.60 (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 9.60 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Booking has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booking to earn $243.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $38.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,504.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,567.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,070.33. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $15,054,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

