BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $187.00 to $231.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $214.81 on Thursday. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.41 and its 200 day moving average is $169.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

