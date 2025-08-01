BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock opened at C$24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.87. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of C$20.00 and a 52 week high of C$24.30.

About BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index.

