BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th.
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock opened at C$24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.87. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of C$20.00 and a 52 week high of C$24.30.
About BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.