Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,573 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -378.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

