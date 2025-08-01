Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,507 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after acquiring an additional 700,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,038,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 308,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,272,488.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,093,803.40. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,021,844.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,576.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 737,704 shares of company stock worth $40,644,035. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

