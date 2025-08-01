Best Telecom Stocks To Research – July 29th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice, internet, and data transmission—over wired, wireless or satellite networks. Their performance is driven by factors like infrastructure spending, subscriber growth, regulatory changes and the rollout of new technologies (for example, 5G). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $297.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,563,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,949,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.57. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $302.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $10.60 on Tuesday, hitting $193.90. 8,681,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,395. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average is $187.13. The company has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $210.39.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $46.22 on Tuesday, hitting $429.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,328. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.01 and a beta of 1.00.

