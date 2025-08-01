Best Leisure Stocks To Follow Now – July 29th

Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Line are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating in travel, hospitality, entertainment and recreation—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks and gaming operators—whose revenues depend on consumer discretionary spending. Because they’re tied to tourism, leisure stocks tend to be cyclical: they perform strongly when economic growth and consumer confidence are high, but can underperform during downturns or periods of reduced travel and discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Shares of RCL traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.00 and its 200 day moving average is $251.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $355.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,605,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,406,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. Carnival has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,906,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,986,559. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.13.

