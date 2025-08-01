Best Construction Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 30th

Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway, and Trane Technologies are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in building and infrastructure projects, including residential and commercial construction, civil engineering, and related materials and services. Investors track these stocks to gauge the health of the housing market, infrastructure spending, and overall economic activity. Their performance often correlates with government policies, interest rates, and commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,859,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.68. 2,461,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,269. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.39.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Shares of TT traded down $38.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $432.03. 2,692,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.49.

