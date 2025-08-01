Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). In a filing disclosed on June 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 6/25/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 6/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) on 6/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 6/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) on 6/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) on 6/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 6/11/2025.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $178.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.28.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,882,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

