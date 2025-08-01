BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $255.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $259.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average is $229.37. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

