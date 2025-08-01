BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.