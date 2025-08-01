Bayforest Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 654.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in GameStop were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GameStop

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $267,309.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,764.58. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $315,685. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.