Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $327,000 Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4,830.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ASML by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ASML by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $694.71 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $945.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $763.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

