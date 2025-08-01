Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 52,459 Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its stake in Enovix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enovix Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Enovix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Enovix to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

