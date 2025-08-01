Barrington Research Estimates CuriosityStream Q2 Earnings

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CuriosityStream’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CURI opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.72.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,005,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,386.90. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks sold 102,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $484,235.10. Following the sale, the director owned 20,262,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,437,670.25. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 933,486 shares of company stock worth $4,650,394. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

