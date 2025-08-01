Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

