Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 14,575 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,202,000 after purchasing an additional 617,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after acquiring an additional 123,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,543,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,923,000 after buying an additional 202,443 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE NVO opened at $47.02 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $139.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

