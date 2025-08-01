Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 96,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

