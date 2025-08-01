Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.7996 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 94.72%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

