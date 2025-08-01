Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average of $112.63. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

