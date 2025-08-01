Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Boeing were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.73.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE BA opened at $221.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average is $188.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.