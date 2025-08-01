Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes Position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 20.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the first quarter worth $62,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Nomura stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Nomura had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings Inc ADR will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

