Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Takes $297,000 Position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the first quarter worth $69,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on QBTS. Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 0.9%
NYSE QBTS opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.40.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum
In other news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,670.40. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $14,378,821.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,729,004. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
