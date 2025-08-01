Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $35,000 Investment in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SurgePays by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SurgePays by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SURG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SurgePays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SurgePays from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

SurgePays Stock Up 1.1%

SURG opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. SurgePays had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 206.01%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

SurgePays Company Profile

(Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.