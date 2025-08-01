Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $32,000 in Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Tuya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Tuya Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:TUYA opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.46. Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Tuya had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.28%.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

