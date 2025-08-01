B. Riley Boosts Earnings Estimates for BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for BrightSpire Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
BRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.
BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 0.5%
NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $676.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -114.29%.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BrightSpire Capital
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Golden Cross Alert: 3 Stocks With Serious Upside Potential
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Big Beat, Bigger Plans: AEP Stock Powers Up on Data Center Boom
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Byrna Could Be the Top Defense Stock to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.