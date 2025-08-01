Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,884 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,280,000 after purchasing an additional 478,833 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,053,000 after buying an additional 70,735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

