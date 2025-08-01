Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,835.92. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.61%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.