Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,233 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of Datadog by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,112,000 after buying an additional 156,152 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 192,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.79.

Datadog Stock Down 6.0%

Datadog stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $1,688,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,757,196.30. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 9,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,420,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 212,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,848,600. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 968,861 shares of company stock valued at $119,264,653. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

