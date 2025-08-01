Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Insider Athabasca Oil Corporation Acquires 158,200 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 158,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$932,414.98.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
TSE ATH opened at C$5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.18. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th.
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.
